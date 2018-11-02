Piyush Goyal lauds MSME as biggest contributor in India's growing economy

Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Friday lauded Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector for its contribution in India's growing economy. Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements for this sector, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged small and medium industries by making 12 big announcements. I welcome these announcements. In the progress of this growing economy the biggest contributor is MSME sector."