Piyush Goyal inaugurates Rail Drishti Dashboard portal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Dashboard portal for the general people of the country so that they are aware of the country's progress and development. Launching the platform, Goyal said, "There are a lot of work going on across the country with a high speed and so that the vision of the people of India is above all these works we are launching this platform, Rail Drishti. People can access information related to railways, view live feeds of railway kitchens, get details of freight and passengers, rail time table and all kinds of information through the Rail Drishti Dashboard."