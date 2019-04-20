Piyush Goyal hits back at Rabri Devi, says no GST on leveling such allegations

Former chief minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi remarked on Central Government that they want to kill RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav by poisoning him. While speaking exclusively to ANI, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his views and hit back at her. Goyal said, "There's no GST on leveling such allegations. And, maybe the opposition has nothing to do except for making allegations. He is in the jail because of legal proceedings, we have not kept him in the jail. If court has found him guilty and sentenced him to jail so he should answer to the people of India. He looted poor people in 'Chara Kaand' and BJP took oath to expose the opposition."