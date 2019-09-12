Piyush Goyal gives clarification on his 'Maths not important' comment

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal gave clarification on his comments on $5 trillion economy. He said, "The comment that I made had a certain context. Unfortunately some friends have sought to remove the context, pickup one line and create a very mischievous narrative."Piyush Goyal's statement sparked controversy after he said that "Maths never helped Einstein to discover gravity." He was speaking to reporters following a meeting about India's economy and $5 trillion target in five years.