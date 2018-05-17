Piyush Goyal ensures support to public sector banks come out of PCA framework

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday has expressed confidence that public sector banks, particularly those placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) by the Reserve Bank of India, would come out of the "legacy issues" quickly and promised all Central support to them. "We met all the banks which have been placed under prompt corrective action (PCA). 11 bankers were represented at the highest level and I am delighted to share with you that each one of them shared what had happened in their banks over the last decade," said Goyal. Terming PCAs as jewels of country, Goyal said PCAs have played a vital role in the development of the country.