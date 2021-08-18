Piyush Goyal confers Top Indian Academic Institution for Patents and Commercialization award to Amity University

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/Twitter)

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has felicitated Amity University with the Top Indian Academic Institution for Patents and Commercialization award.

The prestigious award was conferred upon the renowned educational institute at the National Intellectual Property Award on August 17.

During the ceremony, Piyush Goyal opened up about the importance of Intellectual Property Rights in the current era. He mentioned, "technology and ideas are the twin engines of growth, IPR is the fuel that powers them, and this award not only recognizes the innovative ideas of individuals and institutions but also serves as an inspiration for others."

He emphasized "bringing IP revolution for inclusive progress in the Nation and strengthening IPR laws, creating an appropriate IPR ecosystem". He also announced that in the past, 80 per cent fee reduction for filing of IPRs was available to all government-owned or aided institutions but now, he finds the similar concession should also be available to the recognised private institutions irrespective of whether such institute is in India or outside India.

The Minister made a clarion call to all academia particularly Amity University led by Dr Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group to play an important role and look at online and possibly a hybrid online and offline programmes to train the youth for better understanding about IPR, copyright, trademarks and patents.

He mentioned targeting at the creation of awareness and basic training to one million students across universities and schools in India, in the next 12 months, as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme. Piyush Goyal announced 75 scholarships to students in IPR laws and asked Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan to consider giving another 75 scholarships to students in the IPR laws courses particularly for students belonging to weaker sections.

Accepting the Award, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group mentioned that this programme of recognising the contribution of research and innovation organisation is a great step to lead India to the global superpower, a mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, Dr Chauhan mentioned that Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation is an important tool to achieve this goal and he emphatically mentioned that he has great faith and confidence in the creativity, innovativeness and brilliance of the Indian youth. Having such a great number of Indian youth and brilliant students and researchers, India can definitely rank at No. 1 globally in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering, Research and Innovation. He expressed his gratitude to the minister for conferring the Award to Amity and assured that Amity would contribute towards Nation Building and the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)