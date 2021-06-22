Piyush Goyal chairs review meeting on single window system for industrial clearances, approvals

Visual of meeting chaired by Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that soon there will be the soft launch of the first phase of the national single window system.

There will be 17 ministries/departments and 14 states onboard in the first phase which is likely to be launched soon, the Minister said during the review meeting of a single window system held today. MoS, Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash also attended the meeting.

As per the official release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the digital platform will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in India.

Goyal expressed the hope that it will be a seamless interface where all the facilities from land purchasing to all the information needed to businesses and industrialists will be available. He said that the 'single window' would be a genuine one, acting as a one-stop solution to all the problems or requirements of the investors. "This would provide end-to-end facilitation, support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and State levels," he added.

It will facilitate the investors to know the approvals required to establish a particular business and let them apply for those approvals to commence business, see the status of those approvals as well as provide/seek clarifications regarding the same- all in one platform.

Goyal also emphasised on the security and the authentication of the critical data used in this platform. He said all security measures should be in place to safeguard the critical data and suggested for third party auditing of the platform before its launch. (ANI)