Piyush Goyal attends 8th PetroCoal Congress

Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal attended the 8th PetroCoal Congress in the national capital on Thursday. The conference being held from February 15 to 17, 2018, will focus on 'Energy, Environment, Efficiency, Equity and Entrepreneurship for a Greener Planet.' The event is being organised with support of the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Coal, Power, Earth Sciences and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.