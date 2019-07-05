Piyush Goyal applauds Union Budget, calls it 'budget for 130 crore Indians'

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Union Budget 2019-20 is a 'budget for all'. He said, "It has addressed issues which will make 'ease of living' for the poor, the middle class. It has ensured large scale infrastructure development which have made life and living easy for 130 crore Indians, rich or poor." He further added, "It has given a huge thrust to startup, job creation, Make in India. It has given pension to the traders, large part of the community that was left out of the social security network. It's very reform-oriented. So it's a budget for 130 crore Indians."