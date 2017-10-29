Pittayarat wins Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Oct 29 (IANS) Young Thai talent Panuphol Pittayarat completed a total of 25 holes on Sunday to claim a commanding five-shot victory for his maiden Asian Tour title at the weather-hit Indonesia Open golf tournament.

The 24-year-old Panuphol returned in the morning to finish the remaining seven holes from his third round where he signed for a five-under-par 67 to lead by three shots heading into the final round.

Panuphol traded three birdies against a bogey for an outward 34, grabbing just a one-shot edge over a fast-charging countryman Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, who closed in with four birdies, at the turn.

Panuphol, however, pulled clear with three straight birdies from the 10th hole before adding two more birdies in his closing five holes for a final round 65 and a winning total of 23-under-par 265 at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Tirawat returned with a second straight 67 to settle for second place while Jazz Janewattananond and Namchok Tantipokhakul, also of Thailand, shared third place on 273 following respective rounds of 67 and 69 at the $300,000 Asian Tour event.

Rattanon Wannasrichan stayed bogey-free in his last 29 holes to ensure a strong Thai presence on the final leaderboard. He closed with a flawless 67 to grab fifth place on his own on 274.

Rory Hie soared with two eagles and one birdie in his closing five holes to emerge as the highest-placed Indonesian in 12th place on 277.

The penultimate round of the Indonesia Open was affected by a lengthy rain delay on Saturday. A total of 57 players returned on Sunday morning to complete their third rounds with the final round being played concurrently. There was no redraw for the players' groups for the final round.

