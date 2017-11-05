Pitch was difficult for bowlers, says Bumrah

Rajkot, Nov 5 (IANS) After the defeat against New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International (T20I), India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said the pitch here was difficult for the bowlers.

Bumrah, who returned with impressive figures of 0-23 also backed debutant pacer Mohammad Siraj, who had a bad day in the middle on Saturday.

"This was a difficult wicket because when we were bowling with the new ball, it was coming on to the bat really well and they had a good start," Bumrah said.

It's okay, it was his first game. On a difficult wicket it's always difficult (to bowl). He's coming into the new team, so it takes time for a bowler to adjust. He'll learn," he added.

Opting to bat first on winning the toss, the visitors rode on an unbeaten quickfire century by opener Colin Munro to post 196/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Munro batted through the innings, smashing 109 runs off 58 deliveries. Fellow opener Martin Guptill gave him good support from the other end with a well made 45 as the duo put together an opening stand of 105 runs in 67 balls.

"We were trying our best and Colin Munro was also going berserk and he was also a bit lucky as well because one or two catches here and there would have been different," Bumrah said.

New Zealand dominated with both bat and ball to defeat India by 40 runs.

The Kiwis, who had lost the first match by 53 runs in New Delhi, have now levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

--IANS

gau/bg