Pirelli named suppliers for inaugural Suzuka 10 Hours race

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) After Grand Tourer (GT) races and championships, Pirelli will supply tyres for the inaugural Suzuka 10 Hours, to take place from August 23-26 next year.

The current agreement is for two years from 2018 to 2019. The race will feature GT3 cars and it will be the first-ever encounter between Japanese Super GT300 and international GT cars, all running on Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Commenting on the partnership, Pirelli's Motorsport Business Director Ernesto Garcia Domingo said: "We're delighted to partner with this pioneering and exclusive race, which enriches our GT offering even further reaching out to more territories, fans and manufacturers.

"The expertise that we have accumulated through supplying the world's top GT championships and prestige car manufacturers over many years puts us in a perfect position to contribute towards a fantastic spectacle on one of the most thrilling circuits in all of motorsport," he added.

The Suzuka 10 Hours will become the Asian round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which has already visited venues such as Bathurst in Australia and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, as well as the United States and Malaysia.

