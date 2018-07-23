'Pipsi' makers launch Filmshala

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Makers of the upcoming Marathi language children's film "Pipsi" have come up with a new initiative Filmshala, which will help the movie reach out to maximum students.

The film's production banner Landmarc Films is planning to come up with one children's film every year.

Vidhi Kasliwal of the banner said in a statement: "During the screenings at the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) film festival screenings and the trailer launch event, we realised how kids from varied backgrounds were connecting with the film and picking up on its varied layers.

"So we thought why not introduce them to such cinema on a regular basis and to cultivate and enrich their film-viewing habits. After all, these kids are the future of our country and surely many of them would want to make careers in films later."

Through Filmshala, the film will be screened for students across Maharashtra in theatres close to their schools.

The students will also have access to a resource base created by the makers of the film on how to review a film.

The competition will be judged by actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Divya Dutta and former Childrens Film Society of India (CFSI) committee member and writer Kamlakar Nadkarni.

"Pipsi" has travelled to various international film festivals and received a positive response from the global audience.

Produced by Vidhi Kasliwal, written by Saurabh Bhave and directed by Rohan Deshpande, the film is slated to release on Friday.

