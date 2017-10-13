Pipariya in Surat emerges as perfect example of 'smart village'

50 kms away from Surat, Pipariya hamlet has emerged as a smart village in Gujarat. The small hamlet is loaded with all the facilities and the villagers are following Prime Minister Modi's 'Clean India' campaign to keep it clean. The initiative is a community effort to mobilise the collective strengths of people from various streams and integrate it with infrastructure to provide benefits to the rural community. The entire village was developed with the help of various government schemes. Pipariya village is the best example to showcase utilisation of government schemes without investing more funds. The project has also generated employments for the villagers.