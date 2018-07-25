Pinto appointed head coach of Indian Arrows

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday appointed Floyd Pinto as the new head coach of Indian Arrows.

The AIFF's technical committee met here on Wednesday to decide that Pinto will take over from Luis Norton de Matos who left his position recently.

Pinto is the head coach of the Indian U-20 team which will play in the COTIF International tournament in Spain.

Last season, the Arrows, AIFF's developmental team comprising U-17 and U-19 players, finished rock bottom of the I-League.

"The Committee unanimously agreed upon Floyd Pinto taking over as the new Head Coach of Indian Arrows while his assistant will be appointed later after shortlisting applications for the post," a statement read.

Former India striker Shyam Thapa chaired the meeting.

National team director Abhishek Yadav apprised the committee about the performances of all the age-group national teams including the U-16 team which are slated to play in the AFC U-16 Championship Malaysia in September.

--IANS

dm/tri/bg