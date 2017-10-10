Pink city's bangle industry losing shine post GST implementation

Bangle makers and traders in the pink city, Jaipur, are still struggling to cope with the implementation of country's biggest tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax, as sales continue to drop. Implementation of the GST has proven disastrous for the small businesses and traders, who barely manage to stay above the poverty line through their daily wage earnings.The hike in prices has decreased the number of customers at bangle shops. Extra expenses on the furnaces being used to make the bangles have compounded woes of the bangle makers. GST, launched on July 01, is India's biggest tax reform in the 70 years since independence from British colonial rule.