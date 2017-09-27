Pink ball for second unofficial Test between India A, New Zealand A

Vijayawada, Sep 27 (IANS) Pink ball will be used in the second and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scheduled to start on Saturday.

According to a report in Espncricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will extend its pink-ball trial from the ongoing Duleep Trophy to the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A here starting September 30.

The match will be played during the day because of a lack of flood lights at the newly built Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Mulapadu.

BCCI made the change after consulting with New Zealand Cricket. First-class cricket in India made the pink ball debut in the previous edition of the Duleep Trophy in 2016.

In the first unofficial Test between these two teams, spinners Karn Sharma and Shabhaz Nadeem shared 16 wickets among themselves to defeat New Zealand A by an innings and 31 runs.

--IANS

sam/dg