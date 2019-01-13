Pilgrims throng Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj for holy dip on Makar Sankranti

Pilgrims thronged the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj ahead of the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti for a holy dip. Makar Sankranti is the day dedicated to Lord Surya and is celebrated by devotees taking a holy dip in River Ganges. As per the Hindu calendar, this day is also celebrated as the festival of harvest. The calendar reads Makar Sankranti to mark the beginning of the auspicious year. From surviving the cold winters to moving towards the livelier season of spring, Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India. In Punjab, a bonfire is lit with people singing and dancing around it. From wearing new clothes to celebrating it all night, the festival not only marks the beginning of an auspicious year but also brings the family together.