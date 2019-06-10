Pilgrims rush brings traffic to standstill in Uttarakhand

Traffic in Uttarakhand has come to standstill as large number of pilgrims is visiting Char Dham every day. This year Char Dham yatra started with the opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on May 7. Moreover, the sweltering heat in northern India has increased the inflow of tourists to various hill stations in the state. The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, i.e. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are referred to as 'Char Dham yatra'.