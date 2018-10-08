Pilgrims from Pakistan visit Jagannath temple in Puri

A group of Hindu devotees from Pakistan on Sunday visited the famous Jagannath Temple in the pilgrim town of Odisha's Puri and paid obeisance to the deity. The group of over 100 people including men and women arrived in Odisha on October 4 on a five-day trip. The Pakistani tourists expressed gratitude over the treatment meted out to them and urged the Indian government to relax visa provisions. It was for the first time the pilgrims had visited Jagannath Temple. One of the pilgrims, Aatmaram said, "I have come to India before as well but this is my first pilgrimage to Jagannath temple. It was an overwhelming experience when we paid obeisance to the deity".