PIL seeks sale of vaccines by SII, Bharat Biotech at Rs 150

·3-min read

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the different rates for COVID-19 vaccines for the Centre and state governments and requesting direction to the Serum Institute of India (SSI) and Bharat Biotech to sell their vaccines at a uniform rate of Rs 150 per dose.

The PIL, filed on April 24 by advocate Fayzan Khan and three law students, said the vaccine is presumed to be an essential commodity and hence its management and distribution cannot be left in the hands of private companies.

'These pharma giants are milking the fear psychosis of the increased death rates due to COVID-19,' it said.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, the government had said.

'In a situation where the entire country is gripped with the COVID-19 pandemic, price control by the government is a must and such kind of loot and blackmail should not be permitted,' it said.

The PIL also questioned the propriety of (the Centre) in asking state governments to compete in the open market for vaccines.

'Both the state as well as the Central government have the constitutional obligation to protect the health of a citizen and there cannot be any discrimination. Asking state governments to compete in the open market for vaccine procurement with the Centre and private hospitals is not correct,' the plea said.

It further said that the cost difference would also lead to discrimination between different states.

'Experience shows that the BJP-led state governments would be supplied the vaccine by the Central government but non-BJP ruling states would not be supplied and they would be forced to purchase the vaccines at a higher rate,' the petitioners said.

The plea requested the HC to quash and set aside the prices declared by the SII for Covishield and by the Bharat Biotech for Covaxin.

It further sought a direction for the vaccine rates to be fixed at a uniform rate of Rs 150 (plus GST) for all the citizens.

'Combating the coronavirus is in the national interest and private entities like the Serum Institute of India should not be given any control over the health of a citizen. The Union and state governments have sovereign powers for management, control, production and equitable distribution and inoculation of the vaccine,' the plea said.

The PIL further said the SII was selling the vaccines at Rs 150 (plus GST) for the Central government, Rs 400 for the state government and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

Similarly, Bharat Biotech has fixed the rate at Rs 600 for Covaxin for state governments and Rs 1200 for private hospitals.

The PIL said that initially when the vaccine administration programme was rolled out in India, the Centre held control over the usage, distribution and price of the vaccine.

'The government has now notified that from May 1, the vaccine would be available for all citizens above the age of 18. Now leaving the cost in the hands of the pharma companies is not reasonable or justified,' the petition said.

The petition is likely to be mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni seeking an urgent hearing. PTI SP NSK NSK

Latest stories

  • Mass funeral pyres present a chilling portrait of India's surge in COVID-19 cases

    India’s surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment.

  • ‘As a New Breastfeeding Mother, I Tested COVID-Positive Thrice’

    When I tested positive for COVID, I was just three days away from my due date for delivery.

  • Desi Man's Request to 'Reset Gmail Password' on Sundar Pichai's Covid Relief Tweet Goes Viral

    Sundar Pichai on Monday said that Google and its teams were providing Rs 135 crores to UNICEF and GiveIndia in a bid to extend support to India's ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

  • Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also flagged the issue.

  • Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci

    Washington, Apr 28 (PTI) Covaxin, India’s home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said here.

  • Poco X3, Redmi Note 10 to Samsung Galaxy F41: Best phones under Rs 15,000 (April 2021)

    A couple of price drops have enabled a few more expensive handsets to feature in our list of smartphones under Rs 15,000 this month.

  • Journalists Barkha, Bahar Dutt Lose Father to COVID-19

    SP Dutt was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on 21 April.

  • 1 killed, two injured as cluster bus hits multiple vehicles in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

    New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A speeding cluster bus rammed into a scooter and two e-rickshaws in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Monday morning, leaving a 55-year-old man dead and two others injured, police said.

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • PM Modi’s Aunt Narmadaben Dies Due to COVID-19

    “Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago,” PM Modi’s brother informed.

  • Cong Leader Announces Reward to Trace 'Missing' BJP MP Pragya Thakur Amid Covid Crisis, BJP Hits Back

    The Congress leader said Thakur, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal with a huge margin, was also missing during the first wave of the coronavirus.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Nagpur Billionaire Spends Rs 85 Lakh to Provide Oxygen to Covid Hospitals, Calls it ‘Ramzan Duty’

    Amid a crippling shortage of oxygen across the nation, a self-made billionaire Pyare Khan from Nagpur has reportedly spent Rs 85 lakh.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • India's COVID-19 situation 'beyond heartbreaking', says WHO chief

    Geneva [Switzerland], April 26 (ANI): Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is "beyond heartbreaking".

  • Reliance Foundation makes major contribution to COVID-19 care by providing 875 beds in Mumbai

    The Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC

  • Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Recruitment for Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.18 Lakh

    Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of the varsity on or before May 1.

  • Oppo A53s 5G with 13 MP triple camera setup launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 14,990

    Oppo A53s 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, features dual-SIM 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.

  • iOS 14.5 released: What's new, how to download, compatible devices, more

    iOS 14.5 includes features like using an Apple Watch to unlock an iPhone, requiring apps to ask for user permission before tracking data and activity, new voice options for Siri, and more.