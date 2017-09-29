These Pictures of Jaguar Killing Caiman On Brazilian River Bank Shows Nature In Its ‘Rawest Form’

A terrific fight deciding the powerful one was live captured on the banks of the Three Brothers River in Mato Grosso, Brazil on Tuesday. A 20-minute battle in the forest between a jaguar and yacare caiman engaged in a ferocious fight. In the fight of strong teeth and sharp claws, the jaguar bit the caiman’s throat on the back of the skull while holding it in a strong fist. The crocodile tried it best to free itself but nothing could save it from the savage animal. The entire dramatic battle was captured on camera by Photographer Chris Brunskill. While this kind of dramas has rarely been shot on camera in the past, Brunskill pictures talks volumes about deadliest fights that happen in the natural habitat.

While these fights are not generally caught on camera, Brunskill’s pictures do all the talking to explain the fight. He also shared the pictures on Facebook detailing his experience. Describing the fight, Brunskill wrote on Facebook, “Moments later she was walking through an open stretch of water when she pounced on the biggest jacare caiman I have ever seen during all my time on the river in Pantanal. After a long struggle, she immobilised the giant reptile with the trademark jaguar bite to the back of the skull, and then dragged the huge carcass for over twenty minutes across an open beach into thick cover.”

Here is his Facebook post:

With all its strength and might

The photographs have received a lot of positive response on Facebook. Brunskill explains the struggle on Instagram saying, “We had been following a young jaguar for close to an hour when she caught and killed the biggest jacare caiman I have ever seen, in the open, in good light, right in front of my boat. What followed over the next twenty minutes or so was nature in its rawest form as she wrestled, grappled and fought with the giant reptile in the shallows of the river.”