In Pics: Lakhs Throng Ayodhya to Demand Construction of Ram Mandir

Thousands of devotees thronged the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday, 25 November, to attend VHP's marathon 'Dharam Sabha' for discussing the construction of a Ram Temple there, with a senior religious leader asserting that the date would be announced early next year.

Addressing the sabha after the inauguration marked by chanting of mantras at the Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia, Ramji Das of Nirmohi Akhara said, “The date for construction of the Ram temple will be declared in the 2019 Kumbh, which will be held in Prayagraj”.

"It is only a matter of a few days, and I request you all to show some patience," the seer remarked.

Seers from different ashrams gather at the programme venue as they participate in a rally `Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. More

The venue wore a festive look with placards, saffron flags and buntings carried by enthusiastic Ram devotees seen all over.

Also Read: “Ayodhya Build Up an Open ‘Challenge’ to SC”: AIMPLB

While bhajans of Lord Ram played at different places all along the route, the involvement of some Muslims led by member of Ayodhya Zila Panchayat, Babloo Khan, who has been linked to the movement since the past three years, emphasised the composite culture of the town.

People arrive for a rally at Bada Bhaktmal ki Bagiya to attend `Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. More

“I have been associated with the Ram temple movement for last 3 years, and I feel that even the Muslims of Ayodhya want a Ram temple should be built. I am a Muslim, and I am welcoming the Ram devotees,” Khan told PTI.

Flower petals being showered on the supporters on their way to the programme venue as they participate in `Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. More

Story Continues