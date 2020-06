From the ‘violent face-off’ between the Indian and the Chinese military in Galwan Valley to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, The Quint brings you a snapshot of India this week.

Family members of martyr Naik Subhedar Satnam Singh mourn near his mortal remains during his last rites in Gurdaspur. He was martyred in a clash with the Chinese PLA in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on 15 June. More

A tourist poses for a photograph at the Albert Hall Museum after the reopening of monuments, forts and museums in Jaipur on Monday, 15 June. More

Fans of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput participate in a candlelight march in Patna to pay tribute to the late actor. Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai residence on 14 June. More

Hundred-year-old Saira Bano shows the photograph of her late son Mubeen who succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday, 15 June. More

Passengers travel in a Mumbai local train on Monday, 15 June after services resumed for employees associated with essential services. More

