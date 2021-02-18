In Pics: What’s Happening In Myanmar After The Coup

Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was ousted at the start of the month by the military. Since the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD), vast numbers of people in Myanmar have been protesting against the military takeover.

Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in force on 17th February. Much of the country has been revolting against the military. Thousands of people rallied in Yangon, the nation’s biggest city, and blocked roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around.

In the early days of the protest, monks marched in thousands with workers, schoolteachers, and students. They had multi-colored Buddhist flags along with red banners.

This Is How Myanmar Is Reacting

Protestors holding banners and flags

Protestors asking for Suu Kyi’s release

Protestors opposing the military coup

A judge in the capital Naypyitaw said on Monday that Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained on February 1 by the military junta, would remain in detention until Wednesday

A protestor dressed as Batman

Thousands of protesters have come out to show their anger against the military coup

Protestors placing roses on the road

Even when the military junta has placed armored vehicles on the streets, people are not afraid to come out and protest

The three-finger salute

According to recent updates, while confronting railway workers who had stopped trains in Mandalay as a part of the civil disobedience movement, security forces opened fire on Wednesday.

The pro-democracy activists have been doing the three-finger salute. Photos from the demonstrations show the three-finger salute from “Hunger Games.”

In “The Hunger Games,” the salute is a symbol of opposition to inequality and tyrannical rule. Jennifer Lawrence, who played the character Katniss Everdeen, did this gesture as a symbol of solidarity against the tyrant, President Snow.

The three-finger sign was first used in Myanmar by medical professionals from 70 hospitals on 3rd February. They used this symbol as a part of a nationwide civil disobedience campaign. The three-finger sign has also become the symbol of resistance in Thailand and was also seen in Hong Kong protests.

