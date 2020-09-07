In Pics: What Has Changed After Two Years Of Section 377 Revocation In India?

On 6th September 2018, a historic judgment was passed in the Supreme Court of India. Section 377 was revoked, i.e. gay relationship was decriminalized, after years of protests and injustice to the LGBTQ+ community.
The judgment remains a special one, not just because of the cause associated with it, but also because there was a poetic essence attached to it.
The second anniversary of this historic judgment day was celebrated online with enthusiasm. Many people shared empowering quotes, and those from the LGBTQ+ community shared pictures with their partners and posted about their journey.
Two years later, we take a look at the positive changes and analyze how far we still have to go.
What Has Changed
- Independence to Love (at least in private, if not public yet)
You wouldn’t be surprised if I told you that homosexual relationships are still looked down upon in our country. Hence, being openly gay on roads is still not as prevalent as one would’ve expected.
However, gay couples are more confident in their private space. They know that they cannot be thrown into jails by law, which is empowering for a community that has lived in fear for over a century.
2. More Inclusive Workspaces
There used to be a time when people were fired for being homosexual. Employers somehow related their professional ability with their love-life, which is surreal.
But now, there is more acceptance and less prejudice.
3. Increased Awareness
Thousands of people were alien to the concept altogether. Those who knew weren’t any better. Homosexuality was considered a disease that can be cured or a state of mind subject to change.
Two years down the line, people are somewhat more aware, although we still have a long way to go.
Where We Still Need To Improve
1. Sensitization Towards LGBTQ+ Community
They are still looked down upon in public spaces. Moral policing, although prevalent for heterosexuals also, is much higher in the case of homosexuals. They are called names and continuously targeted for their “unconventional” sexual orientation.
It is more applicable in small towns, where social progression is comparatively slower.
2. Same-Sex Marriages
Same-sex marriage is not legal in India yet. It means people can choose to love whosoever they want, but the right to celebrate that love with your family and friends remains with only those who are attracted to their opposite gender.
3. Adoption Policies
A representative from one of the oldest adoption agencies of Karnataka believes homo couples to be “inferior”, and thus a child cannot be given to them. Sadly, she is not the only one to have such an opinion.
LGBTQ+ couples cannot adopt a child by law. It is not only a violation of their Freedom of Living but also hinders a child from having a loving family.
We cannot undo years of wrongdoings to the community, but it is up to us to pave a way for their better future. The annulment of Section 377 was the first step in this direction. Let’s make this country more inclusive for them because after all, Love is Love.
