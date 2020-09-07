In Pics: What Has Changed After Two Years Of Section 377 Revocation In India?

On 6th September 2018, a historic judgment was passed in the Supreme Court of India. Section 377 was revoked, i.e. gay relationship was decriminalized, after years of protests and injustice to the LGBTQ+ community.

The judgment remains a special one, not just because of the cause associated with it, but also because there was a poetic essence attached to it.

View photos

View photos

The second anniversary of this historic judgment day was celebrated online with enthusiasm. Many people shared empowering quotes, and those from the LGBTQ+ community shared pictures with their partners and posted about their journey.

Two years later, we take a look at the positive changes and analyze how far we still have to go.

What Has Changed

Independence to Love (at least in private, if not public yet)

View photos

You wouldn’t be surprised if I told you that homosexual relationships are still looked down upon in our country. Hence, being openly gay on roads is still not as prevalent as one would’ve expected.

However, gay couples are more confident in their private space. They know that they cannot be thrown into jails by law, which is empowering for a community that has lived in fear for over a century.

2. More Inclusive Workspaces

View photos

There used to be a time when people were fired for being homosexual. Employers somehow related their professional ability with their love-life, which is surreal.

But now, there is more acceptance and less prejudice.

3. Increased Awareness

View photos

Thousands of people were alien to the concept altogether. Those who knew weren’t any better. Homosexuality was considered a disease that can be cured or a state of mind subject to change.

Two years down the line, people are somewhat more aware, although we still have a long way to go.

Where We Still Need To Improve

1. Sensitization Towards LGBTQ+ Community

View photos

They are still looked down upon in public spaces. Moral policing, although prevalent for heterosexuals also, is much higher in the case of homosexuals. They are called names and continuously targeted for their “unconventional” sexual orientation.

It is more applicable in small towns, where social progression is comparatively slower.

Story continues