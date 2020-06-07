PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia Tests COVID-19 Positive, Admitted to AIIMS; Had Shared Stage With Prakash Javadekar Earlier This Week

New Delhi, June 7: A top official in the government of India was reported to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The tests reports, which came on Sunday, confirmed that KS Dhatwalia, the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB), is COVID-19 positive. He was subsequently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.

The positive testing of Dhatwalia is likely to ring alarm bells within the top government circles as he was actively involved in activities of the government till earlier this week. On Wednesday, the PIB DG had met with top Union Ministers and coordinated with their announcements that followed a crucial Cabinet meeting.

Dhatwalia, during the press conference, had shared stage with Union Minister for Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, and and Union Minister for Environment, Prakash Javadekar. The trio were seen together while sharing details on the Cabinet decision related to MSMEs and MSP hike.

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2020





Dhatwalia is first among the top-level bureaucrats at the Centre to test positive for the highly contagious disease. Among states, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have recorded cases of virus within the corridors of power. In the hill-state, State Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Satpal Maharaj and his legislator-wife tested positive for the disease.

In Maharashtra, former chief minister and incumbent PWD Minister Ashok Chavan tested positive for coronavirus last month. He was discharged from the hospital after successfully recovering from the symptoms. Jitendra Awhad, the State Housing Minister, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in April and successfuly recovered.