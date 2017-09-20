Physical ticket sales for U-17 World Cup to start in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The physical ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 World Cup will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) here on Thursday.

The ticket sales in the capital will be held at the Box Office which will be launched at the JLN here on September 21. The counters will be located at gate no.15 of the stadium and will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Project Director for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Joy Bhattacharjya said: "We are aware that a substantial number of fans are more comfortable with buying at the Box Office and wanted to make sure they had this opportunity. The Box Office has been very successful when introduced in Goa and we are sure it will have a similar impact on the sale of tickets in Delhi."

The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till October 5 with the price tag ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 600 depending upon the category.

The capital will host eight matches during the U-17 World Cup comprising six group stage matches and two Round of 16 ties.

