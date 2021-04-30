Photos: All in Mourning, Pyres Blaze en Masse in COVID-Torn Delhi

Warning: Triggering images.

Visuals of smoke rising in the air, as bodies are cremated en masse, emerge from the national capital, as the country grapples with a horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grieving relatives and workers, all clad in PPE kits are seen in the images performing last rites.

Delhi, along with multiple other states, has been paralysed by the surge of coronavirus cases, with the healthcare infrastructure crumbling, crematoriums running overtime, hospitals grovelling, amid an acute paucity, for life-saving resources and COVID-19 positive patients gasping for oxygen.



On Thursday, 29 April, alone Delhi recorded 395 COVID deaths, an all-time high.

Relatives mourn the death of a COVID-19 victim at a cremation ground at Ghazipur, in New Delhi, Friday, 30 April.

Mass cremation of people who died of COVID-19 disease, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers, at Ghazipur Crematorium in New Delhi, Friday, 30 April.

New Delhi: Mass cremation of people who died of coronavirus at a cremation ground at Ghazipur, in New Delhi, Friday, 30 April.

Workers and relatives unload the dead body of a COVID-19 patient from an ambulance before its cremation, at Seemapuri Crematorium in New Delhi, on Friday, 30 April.

New Delhi: COVID-19 victims kept for cremation outside Seemapuri Crematorium in New Delhi, on Friday, 30 April.

Mass cremation of people who died of COVID-19, as cases surge in record numbers, at Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi, Friday, 30 April.

