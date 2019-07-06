Photos of missing suicide note recovered from deceased Payal Tadvi's phone: Advocate

Late post graduate medical student from Mumbai, Payal Tadvi had left behind a handwritten note before committing suicide on May 22. However, the note went missing. Recently, the photographs of the pages were retrieved the by Forensic Department. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, appearing for Dr Payal Tadvi who committed suicide on May 22 said, "Today it has been proved that 3 accused were aware of suicide note and tried to destroy it. Forensic Department confirmed that screenshot of the note has been recovered from the phone." He added, "The suicide note not only mentions about the casteist abuses but also names the three senior women doctors arrested in the case. Police have initiated action under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of India Penal Code."