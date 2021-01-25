In Photos: Maharashtra Farmers Protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra made their way to Mumbai on Monday, 25 January, to protest against the Centre’s three new contentious agricultural laws, with many reaching the city’s Azad Maidan on Sunday evening itself.

Thousands had gathered on Saturday at Nashik, and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.

“This march is being held to support and expand the historic two-month long farmers’ stir in Delhi, demanding that the government repeal the three farm laws,” All India Kisan Sabha national president Dr Ashok Dhawale had told the Indian Express.

The demands of the farmers at the rally are:

Repeal of the three ‘anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate’ farm laws

Enact a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement

Withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill

Repeal the four Labour Codes

Vest all forest lands, temple lands, pasture lands etc in the names of the tillers

Resume the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Loan Waiver Scheme for farmers, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai: Farmers participate in ‘Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha’ at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Monday.

Mumbai: Farmers participate in ‘Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha’ at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Monday.

Mumbai: Farmers stopped by police as they march from Azad Maidan towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor during the ongoing ‘Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha’, in Mumbai, Monday.

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar addresses during the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha’ at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Monday.

