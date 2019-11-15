Photos: Katy Perry Parties With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Other Bollywood Celebs at a Bash Hosted by Karan Johar

Katy Perry is in India and all set to perform at the upcoming OnePlus Music Festival 2019. The pop sensation will be belting out some of her biggest hits in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on November 16. Perry will be performing with Grammy Award Winning artist Dua Lipa who will also be arriving in India soon. We had earlier reported that ahead of her concert in India, Katy Perry will be attending a party with the who's who of Bollywood and it will be hosted by none other Karan Johar. This is of course, not the first time the director is hosting parties for an international artist, previously Johar has thrown parties for Hollywood actor Will Smith among others. 5 Katy Perry Songs That Would Drive Her Fans Crazy If She Performs Them Live at OnePlus Music Festival 2019 in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Also Read | Katy Perry Arrives at Karan Johar's Starry Party In Style! (Watch Video)

Pictures from the party have now surfaced online and we have to say it looked like a super fun bash. In attendance were the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez who arrived with Perry. Among other celebrities, we spotted Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor etc. One of the pictures that is doing the rounds on social media shows Katy Perry posing with Aishwarya and Jacqueline. Another group picture shows, Kara, Alia and other celebs with Perry. Check out pictures from the party here. OnePlus Music Festival: Katy Perry Wants to Enjoy Every Bit of Her Time in India.

Katy Perry With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Walks Out of Satte Pe Satta Remake Due To These Reservations?





Ananya Panday Poses With Katy Perry:





Alia Bhatt and Katy Perry Enjoying a Conversation at the Paty:





Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma Pose at the Party:





We bet looking at these pictures, you are thinking you'd kill to be at this party. It looks like several celebrities also had their

'fan' moments as they met Perry who is one of the most successful pop artists of recent times. The "Roar" singer will be performing for the first time in Mumbai and her Indian fans are thrilled about it. The festival lineup also includes artists such as Amit Trivedi, Ritviz among others.