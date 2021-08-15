Photos: India's Olympic Stars Attend Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort

The athletes who represented India at the recently-concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics were special guests for the Independence day celebrations at the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who had invited the talented stars, applauded the efforts of all the Olympians and stated that they have been an inspiration to the aspiring athletes.

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, veteran Mary Kom, and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu were among the many athletes in attendance for India's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

On his way out of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister's cavalcade stopped at the enclosure reserved for the Olympians and he walked around waving at them. In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the sportspersons remained seated.

My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/q4vuztXsPO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2021

Nothing comes close to the feeling of representing your country. Saluting the sacrifices and valour of our freedom fighters! Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/4t6W5v0oRv — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) August 15, 2021

Our #Tokyo2020 Champions seated for the 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay ceremony at the historic Red Fort Rampart, New Delhi



Send in your wishes with #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and be a part of the celebrations pic.twitter.com/lJUaI4NFnj — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

Our #Tokyo2020 contingent is all set to be a part of 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi. Here are a few clicks of the team as they gear up to join Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi to celebrate #IndiaIndependenceDay@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/QvPHMueFYr — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/NHhK2qPeQj — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) August 15, 2021

Our Heroes celebrated the 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay ceremony at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi Ji.



Images Courtesy - Twitter Handle of Sports Authority of India.#IndiaKaGame #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/IAz5WRPaUq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 15, 2021

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/axRP9oL9Jq — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2021

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who strives to raise it. May the tricolour always fly high and keep inspiring us to be unstoppable!



Wishing everyone a very Happy #IndependenceDay #EkIndiaTeamIndia #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/AMVnP1nsyY — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 15, 2021

It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/l4wlgmlGmQ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 15, 2021

