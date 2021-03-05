In Photos: India This Week

From India’s coronavirus vaccines, to schools reopening around the country, here’s what happened in India this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, Monday, 1 March, 2021.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam.

Police uses water cannons to disperse and stop Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and leaders from marching towards the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a rally, organised under the banner of Punjab Mangda Jawab, in Chandigarh, Monday, 1 March, 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Church Road in Kanyakumari district, Monday, 1 March, 2021.

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress- wing President Amrita Dhawan (C), along with party activists, stages a protest over hike in LPG cylinder and fuel prices, outside BJP HQ in New Delhi, Tuesday, 2 March, 2021.

Police baton charge a protestor during the Vidhan Sabha march, organised by the members of Inqilab Naujawan Sabha and All India Students Association (AISA), against the state government on the issues of education and health, in Patna, Monday, 1 March, 2021.

Women farmers travel in a tractor towards the national capital, ahead of their planned Women’s Day celebration, during the ongoing agitation against Centre’s farm reform laws, in Patiala, Friday, 5 March, 2021.

Indian batsman W Sundar plays a shot during second day’s play of the 4th and last cricket test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, 5 March, 2021.

Indian Army with Turkmenistan Special forces carry out the first leg of sky-diving training in Himachal Pradesh.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the party flag to mark the 63rd Foundation Day of AIMIM at Darussalam, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, 2 March, 2021.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party raise slogans against Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for his alleged involvement in CD row in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 3 March, 2021.

Myanmar refugees stage a protest against China’s support to the new military rule in Myanmar, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, 3 March, 2021.

Students travel towards their school on a horse-cart, after schools re-opened since its closure on March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, on the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Members of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association shave their heads during a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, outside the Indian Oil Corporation office in Kochi, Tuesday, 2 March, 2021.

