In Photos: India This Week

Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) The first session of the newly constituted West Bengal Assembly beginning on Friday is likely to be eventful amid deeply entrenched fault lines between the Mamata Banerjee government on the one hand and the opposition BJP and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the other over a range of issues including post-poll violence.
Colombo, Jul 2 (PTI) Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga has slammed the country's cricket board for agreeing to host a second string Indian team in a white-ball series later this month, saying that it is nothing short of an insult.
Marxist (CPM) praised CPC for the way it handled the coronavirus pandemic. "The efforts to eliminate inequalities and corruption, raising the quality of life have put PRC on the path for achieving the centennial goal of building a 'modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious' by 2049," Yechury said.
New York [US], July 2 (ANI): COVAX, the global alliance for vaccine distribution, on Thursday urged governments around the world to recognize as fully vaccinated all people who have received COVID-19 vaccines that have been deemed safe and effective by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): As China has geared up to celebrate the 100th founding anniversary of Chinese Communist Party, growing calls for a fresh investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, which originated from the country's Wuhan Institute of Virology, continues to plague the occasion.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he does not think the discussion on farm laws will come up in the two-day State Assembly session.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): In a unique initiative, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) opened Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at KSR Bengaluru railway station on Thursday.
Copenhagen [Denmark], July 1 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said COVID-19 cases were on the rise again in Europe after two months of decline and warned a new wave would come "unless we remain disciplined."