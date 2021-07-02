In Photos: India This Week

From the celebrations on National Doctors' Day to the rise in fuel prices, here's a glimpse of India This Week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Doctors of NMMC COVID care centre celebrate National Doctors' Day, at Rajasthan Bhawan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Thursday.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with troops of Indian Army's 14 Corps in Ladakh. </p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A worker carries an LPG gas cylinder, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by Rs 25 effective from July 1. </p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Jhulan Goswami celebrates the wicket of England's Lauren Winfield-Hill during their Women's One-Day International match at the Bristol County Ground, England, Sunday 27 June 2021. This is the first in a series of three ODI matches between England and India.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers on 2 July, Friday, hold a protest outside Punjab State Power Corporation's office in Amritsar against the Punjab government for power outages.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A boy jumps into a baoli at Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi, on a hot summer day on Friday, 2 July. </p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>11-year-old girl Tulsi Kumari attends online class on her new smartphone which she purchased after selling mangoes worth Rs 1,20,000, in Jamshedpur district.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A health worker prepares a dose of Covishield vaccine before inoculating a woman, during a vaccination drive at the confluence of Mundeshwari and Rupnarayan rivers, at Vatora Island in Howrah on 29 June.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PRTC Contractual drivers and conductors block the Chandigarh-Bathinda Road, NH7 as they go on a three-day strike during a protest against Punjab government, in Patiala on 29 June.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low-intensity explosions shook the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of 27 June. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. </p></div>

