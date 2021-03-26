In Photos: India This Week
. Read more on Photos by The Quint.2nd ODI: India Fight Back, England Lose 3 Wickets Within 9 BallsIn Photos: India This Week . Read more on Photos by The Quint.
. Read more on Photos by The Quint.2nd ODI: India Fight Back, England Lose 3 Wickets Within 9 BallsIn Photos: India This Week . Read more on Photos by The Quint.
The parcel package in which he was supposed to receive his iPhone was as tall as him and upon opening he found that it was indeed a coffee table and not the dear phone.
Rishabh Pant, who was replaced by KL Rahul in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, shared a video of Rohit Sharma getting tested for Covid-19 on Instagram.
In an interview with The News Minute, Sreedharan speaks about the reason behind joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.
PM Modi’s first foreign visit amid COVID — to Bangladesh — is a policy signal indicating firm support to PM Hasina.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran around Tuesday in the narrow, man-made Suez Canal and got stuck there. Now, the 'experts' on Twitter have come forward with their own, hilarious 'solution's to rescue the ship.
India saw 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year.
The day will also be observed as Amalaki Ekadashi as it is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in the Amalaka tree on this day
Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India.
<p>New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Five states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- have registered a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday as India recorded 59,118 new infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year.</p>
It has been a while since an over-sell by the NDA backfired in 2004.
Pospisil pulled himself together to win the second set, but McDonald, ranked 120th in the world, bounced back to seal the match and set up a second-round meeting with 18th-seeded American John Isner.
On Wednesday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 3,00,685.
JEE Main Result 2021: Kavya Chopra is the first-ever female to have scored full 300 out of 300 in the engineering entrance exam.
The GLC is currently the best selling SUV for Mercedes-Benz in India with over 8,400 units sold since its launch in 2016. However, in order to remain ahead of its competition, the German automaker has updated the GLC model with added equipment as well as significant technology upgrades, including its latest suite of connected car features. But is it worth it? Here's our review.
While Joe Biden's speech was significant as the first presidential press conference, what really caught Twitter's eyes were his 'cheat sheet.,' which allegedly had answers to questions.
Paris [France], March 25 (ANI): India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Orleans Masters.
If people do not have the freedom to practice their religion the way they want, what kind of freedom is that? Before the 75th Independence Day, we must free the temples
Affordable wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, good sound and long battery life.
The SBI report said that the localised lockdowns and restrictions have been "ineffective" against Covid and that mass vaccination is the "only hope" to win the battle.
If the UDF loses in Kerala this time, it can dent Rahul Gandhi’s chances of becoming Congress President again.