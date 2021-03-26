In Photos: India This Week

Farmers stage a protest against Centre’s three farm reform laws, in Ghazipur, Friday, 26 March 2021.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting, in Midnapore.

SAI- Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 5-4 via shootout after both teams were locked at 2-2 in regulation time to clinch the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, 25 March, 2021.

DMK President MK Stalin addresses during an election campaign rally in support of his alliance candidates, ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, in Tirunelveli, Saturday, March 20, 2021.

A city street wears a deserted look during night curfew, imposed by authorities amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, in Jalandhar, Monday, 22 March, 2021.

Artists perform during the Fag Utsav celebration ahead of Holi festival, at historical Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur, Friday, March 26, 2021.

Indian batsman KL Rahul celebrates after scoring 100 runs during 2nd One Day International between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Friday, 26 March 2021.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed the media in New Delhi, Monday, 22 March amid demands for resignation of Maharashtra Homer Minister Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegations.

Patients from the dedicated COVID-19 Sunrise Hospital being shifted after a fire in the adjacent Dreams Mall, in Mumbai, early Friday, 26 March 2021.

A medic prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during a countrywide inoculation drive, in Gurugram, Friday, March 26, 2021.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign rally in support of BJP Candidate from Jagiroad Constituency Pijush Hazarika (L), at Neli in Morigaon district of Assam, Friday, March 26, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Friday, 26 March 2021.

