In Photos: India This Week

In a case involving honour killing in the Vijayapura district of North Karnataka on Tuesday (22 June), a Dalit boy and a Muslim girl were killed by the latter's family. Both Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger (19) and Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad (18) were tied with a rope, got smashed on their heads and stabbed by the girl's family members. Four persons – Davalbi's father Bandagisab Tambad (50), brother Daval (20), and two brothers-in-law Allasab (29) and Rafique Sab (24) – have been arrested, reports The Indian Express.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is taking steps to increase the quality of road construction further. As part of it, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, engineers, the road ministry and other agencies involved in national highway construction will be held responsible for failure in checking the quality of work, reports The Economic Times. Currently, only contractors and consultants supervising work or independent engineers are facing penalties.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at the premises of Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur in connection with a money laundering case. An investigation by the probe agency has unearthed a money trail of Rs. 4 crore that was paid to Deshmukh by 10 bar owners in Mumbai for three months during his tenure. Here's more.