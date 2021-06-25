In Photos: India This Week

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meet with Jammu and Kashmir leaders to the implementation of the new COVID-19 vaccination programme, here's a glimpse of what happened in India this week.

Nurses from JJ Hospital raised slogans during a protest to demand for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 22 June.

Health workers resting during a break from duty, at a cremation ground in Guwahati, Friday, 25 June.

New Army recruits took oath during their passing out parade at Army’s JAKLI Headquarters in Srinagar, Friday, 25 June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meet with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, on Thursday, 24 June.

Ducks on a flooded street during high tide in Ganga river, at Kalighat area in Kolkata, Friday, 25 June.

Beneficiaries wait in a queue that received COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Fazilpur village, in Gurugram, Friday, 25 June.

A devotee bathes the Thiruvanaikaval Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple elephant, Akila, in a newly built pool in Trichy, on Thursday, 24 June.

Farmers cultivate a field at Thondamuthur on the outskirts of Coimbatore, Wednesday, 23 June.

Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia along with supporters staged a protest demanding creation of Jammu as a separate state, in Jammu, Tuesday, 22 June.

Opposition leaders met at Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi on 22 June.

The two-day integrated bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and Indian Air Force with US Forces in the Indian Ocean Region concludes, Thursday, 24 June, 2021.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture as a tribute to athlete Milkha Singh, who died of COVID complications on Friday night, in Puri beach, Saturday, 19 June.

Amid crisis in the party, LJP leader Chirag Paswan addresses at national executive meeting in New Delhi, Sunday, 20 June.

