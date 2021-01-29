In Photos: India This Week
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) and the Kisan Mahapanchayat too have withdrawn from the protests.
The Renault Kiger is expected to come with some new features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with a wireless phone charging option,
Psychiatrists Dr Radhika, Dr Lakshmi Prasad and Dr Raja Rao conducted a psychological evaluation of the accused.
Authorities addressed the problem of wastage to some degree by allowing vaccinators to call in people who were not scheduled to get doses on a particular day.
We found that the Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was in attendance at Biden’s inauguration.
The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented a day before the Budget, but this year as the Budget follows the weekend, the Economic Survey will be presented earlier than usual.
The Indian Premier League 2021 season will have its mini-auction on February 18.Recently, the eight franchises named the respective squads after retaining and releasing players.Several released players will hope to get a team in the auction.Meanwhile, as teams are set to add to their resources, we look at the pre-auction squad of the franchises.Here are the details.
This isn't the first time in recent history that a citizen-initiated movement has had to face a credibility crisis after a bout of violence. The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in February 2020 faced a similar predicament when riots broke out in Delhi
Tata Motors finally did what we wanted – put a turbo in their premium hatch. It took an already good car further, but not far enough
The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has repeatedly criticised 'vaccine nationalism' by richer nations, has praised India's efforts.
The petition alleged that Republic TV has been the target of a “vicious, vindictive and malice driven exercise”.
<p>Islamabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with frontline healthcare workers, a top minister has said.</p>
The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas has been pending before the Supreme Court for several years, but has erupted into a firestorm over the last few weeks.
Capturing this idea tellingly, J Krishnamurti, sage, philosopher, religious teacher and one 20th century’s more original and influential thinkers, said: 'One is so accustomed to conflict and struggle; one even feels that when there is no conflict one is not growing, not developing, not creating, that one is not functioning properly.'
For a country, which has for long, profoundly believed in Deng Xiaoping’s philosophy of ‘hide your strength, bide your time’, and one which proficiently analyses every plan before putting it to execution, it is highly unlikely that the Sikkim incident was an act of impulse.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court today rejected the bail applications filed by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and one of his associates Nalin Yadav. The duo and some others had been arrested by Indore Police earlier this month for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and ridiculing Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Here are more details on this.
An H4 visa is issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H1B visa holders, most of whom are Indian IT professionals.
ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said there is no contraindication in administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are on blood thinners such as aspirin and clopidogrel.
The UK was the first country to begin vaccinating its citizens with a fully vetted and authorized Covid-19 vaccine, and is among the countries with the highest number of vaccines deployed per capita.
<p>Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Members of the England cricket team including captain Joe Root arrived in the city on Wednesday for the four-match series against India with the first two Tests to be played here.</p>