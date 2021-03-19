In Photos: India This Week

From the run up to important Assembly elections in multiple states, to lockdowns in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, here’s what happened in India this week.

Ahmedabad: Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRTS) buses parked inside the depot after authorities suspended transport services till further notice amid the pandemic, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday 18 March.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists stage a protest against the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze after being produced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a court following his arrest, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, in Mumbai, on Sunday 14 March.

Kolkata: A worker prepares TMC party symbol props ahead of the State Assembly polls in Kolkata, Thursday.

Nadia: A man pushes an elderly woman on a wheel-chair past a wall mural of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, in Nadia district, Wednesday.

Nagpur: Burdi flyover wears a deserted look during a complete lockdown, imposed by authorities due to a surge in coronavirus cases, in Nagpur on Tuesday, 16 March.

Mumbai: Bank employees participate in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike against proposed privatisation of Public Sector banks and ‘retrograde reforms’, in Mumbai, on Monday, 15 March.

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress members take part in a protest against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s remarks regarding ripped jeans, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, on Friday, 19 March.

Purulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a BJP election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Purulia district, Thursday.

Ahmedabad: Fans cheer for team India before the start of the second T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, 14 March.

Jalandhar: Students of Class 11 appear for their annual exams at a school in Jalandhar, Tuesday, 16 March. The Punjab School Education Board on 15 March announced the postponement of the final exams of classes 10th and 12th by about a month in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Paschim Medinipur: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee, during an election campaign rally ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, Sunday.

