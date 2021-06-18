In Photos: India This Week

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's Playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting June 18. Pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the recent series against England, have returned to the XI. Interestingly, India enter the finale with three seamers and two spinners as Ravichandran Ashwin also receives a call-up.
In the case of West Bengal, the Courts have failed in protecting the victims of state-aided political violence and the damage to the faith of people in judiciary will be irreparable. On 2 May 2021, while the counting in Bengal Elections was still underway, news reports started emerging from West Bengal regarding political violence in the State. The leaders and cadres of Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress were in no mood to spare the BJP workers after winning the viciously fought elections.
After Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday, Zverev, who reached the semi-finals of the French Open last week, also exited in the second round when he lost 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3 to France's Ugo Humbert.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned world number eight Roger Federer in Halle on Wednesday. The 20-year-old made a terrific comeback after dropping a set and won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-final. Felix secured his fourth Top 10 victory (4-15), claiming one of the biggest wins of his career. Federer, who recently withdrew from the French Open, is now 5-3 in the season.
The minister presented the project report on the petrochemical complex to the Centre. On completing the project, Reddy believes that as many as 50 lakh jobs can be created, including investments flowing into the petro-chemical field in the coming 2-3 years.