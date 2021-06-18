In Photos: India This Week

From Prime Minister Modi's message at the G7 Summit to 'Black Day' in Lakshadweep, here's a glimpse of what happened in India this week.

Akshay Kumar on 17 June, Thursday, visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor met the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans there.

Five out of six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against party chief Chirag Paswan, sacking him as the head of the parliamentary party. The coup has been led by Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras though there are also allegations that this has been done at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan's supporters gathered in Delhi to protest against his removal.

A security personnel stands guard at Taj Mahal that reopened after authorities eased some restrictions in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Agra on Wednesday, 16 June.

Villagers carry vessels to collect drinking water on a hot summer day at a village on Friday, 18 June.

On Saturday, 5 June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the easing of curbs in the national capital. Crowds thronged the city’s Sarojini Market post the unlock announcement.

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha were released from the Tihar Jail after 13 months of imprisonment on Thursday, 17 June, two days after the Delhi High Court granted them bail in the UAPA case related to the Delhi riots.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa inspects a newly constructed 300-bedded COVID Care Hospital in Guwahati on Friday, 18 June.

A priest conducts a puja for the goodwill of devotees on the occasion of Jamai Sasthi festival, in Balurghat on Wednesday, 16 June.

Vidya Balan, who is amid the promotions for her upcoming film Sherni, said in an interview that her first salary was Rs 500. Recalling her "first-ever" job, the actress said that it was a print campaign for state tourism.

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel detain a Congress party worker during a protest against the alleged Ayodhya land purchase scam issue, in Lucknow on Thursday, 17 June.

Doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) hold placards during a nationwide protest, demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence, in Gurugram on Friday, 18 June.

Mumbai received heavy to moderate rain and thunderstorms all week. Southwest monsoon hit the financial capital on Wednesday, 9 June.

Women plant paddy saplings in a field at Bhaini village in Jalandhar district on Thursday, 17 June.

Northeast Mumbai Congress activists protest wearing masks of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Baba Ramdev, against the hike in petrol prices, at a petrol pump in Mulund, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 16 June.

DG BSF Rakesh Asthana pays his tribute during the wreath laying ceremony to Seema Praharis who were martyred at Tulail LoC area.

Few shop are open at Gujarati handicraft market in Janpath during the ongoing COVID19-induced lockdown, in New Delhi on , Wednesday, 16 June.

