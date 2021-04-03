In Photos: India This Week
Mohanlal has also endorsed UDF candidate Shibu Baby John as well as former actor, sitting MLA and LDF candidate KB Ganesh Kumar.
Bars, restaurants, shopping malls and cinema halls that do not follow the norms will be closed till the end of the pandemic, the government has said.
When Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint, Pleoger said.
The CoWIN platform has also been amended to do away with the feature of the auto scheduling of the second dose on the 29th day.
The state has seen a steady decline in recorded heatwave deaths, after 1,369 people died from heat stroke in 2015.
Mamata Banerjee also asked voters in Cooch Behar to not fall into the trap of Asaduddin Owaisi and Abbas Siddiqui's 'divisive politics'.
Over 22 lakh registrations were recorded on Friday till 9 pm. India administered over 7 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines till 9 pm on Friday.
PM Modi is expected to attend the opening and closing sessions of the event.
Sri Lanka showed a lot of character to force a draw in the second Test against West Indies.The Windies were in complete control of the Test as they had set Lanka a target of 377.The visitors batted out for nine overs without losing a wicket (29/0) on Day 4.Dimuth Karunaratne led the way to help Lanka bat long.Here's more.
With mobile communications blocked, Facebook banned and nightly internet shutdowns, Myanmar’s mainstream media has come to rely on citizen journalists for videos and news tips
Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 3 (ANI): Bangladesh government on Saturday announced a week-long countrywide lockdown from April 5 to curb the new wave of COVID-19 infections.
DMK youth wing president Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were sidelined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The DMK had won the Kumbakonam constituency four times in a row till the BJP unseated the MK Stalin-led party in 2016 in a tightly contested poll
TMC aims to woo youngsters through Abhishek Banerjee, its youth wing head. It says he is a crowd-puller, and that BJP's graft charges against him will backfire.
Juventus are third, 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, with both teams having 11 games left to play this season.
Perez brought a reform in Real Madrid's statutes in 2012, which makes it harder to run for president. He was last reelected in 2017, when he was unopposed.
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had even said that the city can go in for a lockdown. Maharashtra may implement a strict vigil on gatherings such as weddings and funerals.
For a while it seemed that amidst all the darkness and despair in the world in 2021, India-Pakistan relations had taken off on a positive note
As per the revised date sheets, Class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted from May 4 and will conclude on June 7 and June 14 respectively.
Washington DC [US], April 2 (ANI): Raising concerns about the situation of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, Tulsi Gabbard, former US Presidential candidate on Friday recalled how the Pakistani army systematically murdered, raped and drove millions of Bengali Hindus, from their homes in 1971 because of their religion and ethnicity.