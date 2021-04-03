In Photos: India This Week

A man with physical disability undergoes thermal screening, as he arrives to cast his vote during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, in Nandigram, on Thursday, 1 April.

Devotees offer prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the occasion of Good Friday, in Jalandhar on Friday, 2 April 2021.

People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj on Monday, 29 March.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly election, at Boyal in Nandigram on Thursday, 1 April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting as part of the election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai, on Friday, 2 April.

The fourth batch of three Indian Air Force (IAF ) Rafale fighter jets landed on Indian soil late on Wednesday night, 31 March, after taking a direct ferry from Istres Air Base France.

Doctors wearing PPE kits take selfies while on COVID duty on the occasion of National Doctors Day, outside the Government Medical Hospital in Amravati, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, 30 March.

Passengers undergo thermal screening at Patna junction, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, in Patna, on Tuesday, 30 March.

A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the third phase of inoculation drive, at a government hospital in Jalandhar, on Saturday, 3 April 2021.

West Bengal Minister for Power and TMC candidate from Bhawanipore constituency Sovandeb Chattopadhyay (L) seeks blessings from an elderly woman during his door-to-door election campaign for state Assembly polls, in Kolkata, on Friday, 2 April 2021.

