In Photos: India This Week

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Monks offer prayers on the 86th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, outside the monastery in Shimla on Tuesday, 6 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A railway worker bathes to cool himself during a hot summer day, at a railway station in Jammu, on Thursday, 8 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the national anthem after the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 7 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farmers shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, at the Golden Gate on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday, 8 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vehicles wade through waterlogged road after heavy rain, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, 7 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan consoles legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 7 July. Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market after it reopened on Wednesday, 7 July. A government order, issued on Tuesday night, allowed Lajpat Nagar market to reopen on Wednesday, after it had been shut for two days due to violation of COVID norms.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Health Minister Satyendar Jain during inauguration of a new Genome Sequencing facility at ILBS in New Delhi this week.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Beneficiaries wait in a long queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Nadia, Thursday, 8 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farmers plant paddy saplings in a field at a village in Moradabad, on Thursday, 8 July.</p></div>

