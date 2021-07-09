In Photos: India This Week
Also Read: In Photos: India This Week
. Read more on Photos by The Quint.Euro 2020 Final - England vs Italy at Wembley: When and Where to Watch In Photos: India This Week . Read more on Photos by The Quint.
Also Read: In Photos: India This Week
. Read more on Photos by The Quint.Euro 2020 Final - England vs Italy at Wembley: When and Where to Watch In Photos: India This Week . Read more on Photos by The Quint.
BJP chief JP Nadda personally called the ministers and asked them to resign, top government sources said.
SRK trolls found a problem where there was none: With SRK's clothes, hair and his drip.
The lead scientist on China's Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia died of suspected Covid-19 on Wednesday, Indonesian media announced. Kumparan news service said Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar had died of the coronavirus.
Jodhpur is the home to one of the most renowned establishments, Shri Mishrilal Hotel, which is older than the country itself. In early 1927, it opened as a simple sweet shop.
Beijing [China], July 7 (ANI): China along with Germany and France can together assist in the development of Africa in a "four-party" framework, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed to his European counterparts in a recent online summit.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a jibe at the recent reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet stating that veteran leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad had been removed.
One of MS Dhoni's fan pages posted a group photo from his school days and asked fans to identify the former skipper.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the new civil aviation minister of India. The Rajya Sabha member is one of the major faces to have been inducted in the cabinet yesterday. Notably, his father, Madhavrao Scindia, had served as the civil aviation minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government.
In the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday (7 July), seven more women have found a place in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, taking the total number to eleven. Among them, while Shobha Karandlaje is inducted as minister of state in the Ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, Meenakshi Lekhi is made minister of state in both Ministry of external affairs and Ministry of culture. Shobha Karandlaje is a Lok Sabha MP (BJP) for Udupi, Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her second term as MP.
Duplicate Rajinikanth tries to perform a stunt on stage that doesn't end well. The hilarious video goes viral.
The appointment of Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday came following the shock exit of Ravi Shankar Prasad, one of the government’s loudest defenders.
The Samsung Galaxy M42 is a good smartphone overall, but the Rs 21,999 price tag still feels unfair just for the added 5G connectivity.
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died of post-COVID complications, informed Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Thursday.
Scientists found that if the planet were to warm by two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) heat waves like these would occur every five to ten years.
Veteran diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri became India's new oil minister on Thursday, an appointment welcomed by energy experts who expect him to strike better import deals and showcase New Delhi as an attractive destination for investment in the sector. Puri's appointment comes amid public anger over record-high fuel prices in India, which is now the world's third largest importer and consumer of oil and is seeking to strike better bargains with producers. His past experience as India's permanent representative to the United Nations will serve Puri well in his new role, diplomats and sector experts said.
The changes in the Congress are being keenly watched and will have far-reaching repercussions on the grand old party’s future.
Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP, saying it should thank the Sena and the NCP for providing it human resource to fill cabinet berths in the Narendra Modi-led central government.
If a person has taken two regular doses of Covishield or Covaxin, then a third dose of Sputnik V in the form of a booster will be good and helpful, a doctor suggested.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute to the late actor, Dilip Kumar has now gone viral.
The Indian pair had fired 16 aces as compared to five by their opponents. They had