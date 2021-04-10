In Photos: India This Week

Police officers patrol the deserted Gateway of India, after authorities closed all public spaces due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai on Monday, 5 April.

Devotees perform a ritual at the banks of Ganga river ahead of Kumbh Mela, in Haridwar on Monday, 5 April.

New Delhi: US climate envoy John Kerry and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar exchange greetings during a meeting at Prayvaran Bhawan, in New Delhi onTuesday, 6 April.

Kamrup: Hajong tribal women show their voter identity cards as they wait in the queue to cast their votes at a polling station for Assembly polls, at Boko in Kamrup district on Tuesday, 6 April.

A worker sanitizes an election booth, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kanyakumari district on Sunday, 4 April.

Farmers raise slogans during a panchayat on the National Highway-9, near Ghazipur in New Delhi on Sunday, 4 April.

CRPF personnel carry the coffin of a paramilitary soldier who lost his life in an encounter with Maoists, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, 4 April.

People pose for photographs in front of a wall art dedicated to corona warriors after votes for Assembly polls, at a model polling Station in Guwahati on 6 April.

Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out at a scrap godown in Kurla, Mumbai on Wednesday, 7 April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students via video link during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ session, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 7 April.

Deserted Dashashwamedh Ghat during a night curfew due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, in Varanasi on Thursday night, 8 April.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, 9 April.

People gather near the partially damaged mosque where two militants were holed-up during an encounter with security forces, at Baba Mohalla in District Shopian of South Kashmir on Friday, 9 April. Seven militants, including terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, were killed by security forces in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts.

