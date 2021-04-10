In Photos: India This Week
West Bengal Polls: Voting Begins for 44 Seats in Phase 4
The cause of concern is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which is observed weeks after the infection, says paediatrician Shyam Kukreja.
The story of Durga blends seamlessly with the story of Ram. The oneness of India comes from inside, not outside.
London and Beijing are at bitter odds over the fate of Hong Kong, with Britain accusing China of tearing up its promise to maintain key liberties in the former colonial territory for 50 years after the handover.
An Indian IT professional and his wife were found dead at their apartment in New Jersey, United States. The incident came to light after the couple's neighbors saw their four-year-old daughter crying in the balcony of their house. The couple was found dead at their 21 Garden Terrace apartment in the Riverview Gardens complex of North Arlington borough on Wednesday. Here are more details.
It was an 11-member-team of mediators that brought Manhas out of the jungles. Here’s how.
India has relayed its concerns to the United States through diplomatic channels as the US Navy conducted a Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in the Indian Ocean region. During the operation, a warship of the US Navy's 7th Fleet entered India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Lakshadweep without consent. The US Navy said the operation was aimed at challenging India's "excessive maritime claims."
Laxmi said she is getting engaged on April 27 and has even sent out invitations to her close friends and relatives.
This invention by the Brazilian nurses is made up of two disposable gloves tied to each other and filled with hot water.
Here are eight records that have defined this era of the El Clasico and the classic rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Manhas is a CoBRA battalion jawan, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.
General Rawat added that China “is capable of launching cyber attacks and disrupting large amount of our systems”.
As the exam conducting body we have taken all steps No activity has come to halt in the country, so why should the students’ future suffer, asks CBSE
Karachi [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan approved the emergency use of the third Chinese vaccine, despite its low efficacy rate, on Thursday.
A joint team of police, army and CRPF personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation in the locality following information about the presence of militants there.
Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Referring to bitcoin as a 'Chinese financial weapon', billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel has urged the US government to consider tighter regulations on cryptocurrencies.
Ironically, for a party that was in the cold since 1989, the Congress was the most visible on the ground, thanks to UP party president, Ajay Kumar Lallu.
A CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commando, who was kidnapped by Naxals in Chhattisgarh last weekend, has reportedly been released. The commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, was kidnapped by Naxals during an anti-insurgency operation on Saturday. Notably, 22 security personnel were killed during the operation as the Naxals led an ambush and took Manhas captive. Here are more details.
The Class 10 exams will end on 7 June while the Class 12 last paper will be conducted on 14 June
Zurich [Switzerland], April 9 (ANI): Exiled political leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have condoled the demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi, former Vice-Chancellor of Srinagar-based Kashmir University.
Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): The controversial Blasphemy law in Pakistan, which long have been used to subjugate the minorities in the countries, is now being employed to silence women fighting for their rights.