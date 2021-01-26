In Photos: India’s 72nd Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade was a grand celebration at Rajpath in the heart of New Delhi, on Tuesday, 26 January. Like every year, the parade saw the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various other civil contingents put on an impressive show in New Delhi.

However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations were muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With no chief guest for the parade, the number of people witnessing the event had also been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh the year before.

Ahead of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial. As the parade concluded, PM Modi walked down Rajpath to greet people who had gathered to witness the celebrations.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 fighter jets perform a fly past during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Ladakh tableau passes through Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF)s camel mounted contingent participates in a parade at Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Members of Garhwal rifles contingent participate in a parade at Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Members of Garhwal rifles contingent pass through Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes participate in a parade at Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Indian armed forces T-90 tanks pass Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau passes Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat witness a fly past by Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Kolkata: A contingent of horse-mounted Kolkata Police marches during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Members of Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent pass through Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Members of Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent pass through Rajpath during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. A contingent of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh army participated in the parade this year.

New Delhi: Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth stands on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau as it moves past Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021. Kanth became the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the January 26 ceremonial event.

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)s BrahMos missile on display at Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Members of Indian Navy contingent along with its tableau pass through Rajpath, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the Kisan Gantantra Parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

New Delhi: Farmers participate in the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ after breaking police barricades at Ghazipur border, during their protest against Centres farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

. Read more on India by The Quint.In Photos: India’s 72nd Republic Day ParadeOne Farmer Dead Near Delhi’s ITO at Republic Day Tractor Rally . Read more on India by The Quint.