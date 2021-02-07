In Photos: Glacier Burst Wreaks Havoc in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Tragedy struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, 7 February after flash floods triggerd by a glacier burst have left at least seven people dead and at least 170 missing.

The death toll is expected to rise as bodies are still being recovered, an NDRF official told ANI.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, the state government too has promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each.

A DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly-created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment would be reaching the site on Monday to assess the situation, DRDO officials said.

Locals inspect the site near damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

ITBP personnel carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river

Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Washed away barrage of Rishi Ganga power project in Neeti valley, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river,

ITBP personnel carry out rescue operations, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

ITBP rescue team at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Family members wait for news of their relatives, who have been missing after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

At least 12 people who were trapped in the Tapovan Tunnel after it was blocked following the breach were rescued by the ITBP, while 30 others still remain trapped.

Along with the ITBP, the Indian Army, the IAF, the NDRF and the NCMC have also been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.

