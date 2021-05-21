In Photos: Chorus of Red-eyed Cicadas are Digging Their Way Out after Spending 17 Years Underground in US

The country on Friday also reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.
Singapore's Ministry of Health said that a total of 34 new Covid-19 community cases were reported in the country as of 19 May with the country reporting over 240 new coronavirus cases just last week. Singapore has been witnessing a sudden and aggressive surge in Covid-19 cases. The Ministry of Health (MOH) Singapore said that a total of 34 new Covid-19 community cases were reported in the country as of 19 May.
PM Modi was far ahead of other contenders, including former US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.
New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The ICMR Wednesday advised against indiscriminate COVID-19 home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), saying it should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on the immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.
If realised, the cyclone will be called ‘Yaas’, a name given by Oman.
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the Home department shall ensure stricter implementation of lockdown by measures such as seizure of vehicles and controlling unncessary movement of people.
New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Two days after filing a police complaint in the 'Covid-19 toolkit' case, the Congress Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly spreading misinformation and unrest in the society. The Congress had Wednesday lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against Nadda and Irani, besides BJP general secretary B L Santosh and spokesperson Sambit Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.
Donald Trump is facing a onetwo punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney generals office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter.
According to the health department, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,143 with 104 fresh fatalities.
The operation was undertaken by the elite C-60 commandos.
Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Amid all indications that the Karnataka government will be extending the lockdown as the state battles second wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he is holding discussions in this regard and will take a decision soon.
The national team complex in Ezeiza will become a fortress to host superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates from May 26
The kit offers a significantly faster turn-around-time as it requires just 75 minutes to conduct the test.
As per the data, 28 children have succumbed to the infection till March 18 this year, while 15 more deaths were reported since then till May 18 in Karnataka.
Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic bluster in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done far more damage in India. In October last year a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid-19 samples from across the world. The variant had multiple mutations located on the virus’s spike protein that binds it to receptor cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants, or seemed capable of evading immunity. All of this should have set off alarm bells in India and led to increased surveillance across the world. Instead, India’s genome sequencing project continued to flounder through the rest of 2020. For most of last year, India did virtually no genome sequencing, Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists, told me. While other countries submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists across the world to study, India submitted only a few hundred. This was partly due to a lack of funding. It was also possibly the result of a lack of interest; last year, India’s Covid curve appeared to be falling. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced it was setting up the Indian Sars-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its aim was to sequence 5% of all new detected cases. By Tuesday, India had submitted a little under 13,000 sequences – 0.05% of its total reported cases. Despite reporting about 400,000 new confirmed cases every day through the first half of May, India collected and submitted just 280 sequences over the last 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers in perspective: according to Gisaid data, India has submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant first identified there in October 2020; the UK, where cases of the B.1.617 variant were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows this variant has become dominant in badly hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern” because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more severe cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments on hamsters suggest that infections with this variant result in a greater loss of body weight, higher viral load in people’s lungs and pronounced lung lesions. The real-world evidence from India is harder to parse, in part because the sheer number of infections has overwhelmed India’s health systems, leading to countless deaths from a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the western Indian city of Pune during the early days of the second wave, when there weren’t shortages of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase in the death rate, the leading Indian immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. The question of whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19 is also closely related to vaccines. Over the last few weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect – a decline in infections and deaths among elderly people, 40% of whom have now been vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections might have reduced success in neutralising the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that the two vaccines being administered in India – the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech/Indian Council for Medical Research’s Covaxin – remain largely effective against the new variant as well. This new variant played a significant role in India’s overwhelming second wave. But the suffering was also caused by India’s costly mistakes. Religious and political mass gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival went ahead. Such large gatherings resulted in increased social mixing and reduced adherence to distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile the country’s vaccination drive, which already seems to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been impeded by a combination of shortages stemming from insufficient planning, and hesitancy stemming from poor communication. There are already signs this wave could be peaking in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons from its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned from his position as the chair of the scientific advisory group of the Insacog. Just days earlier, Jameel had written in the New York Times about the “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” that Indian scientists were facing, warning that “decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control”. In place of data, there has been patriotic bluster. In January, India’s health minister famously declared that India had contained the pandemic. By the middle of May he was being pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on India’s handling of the second wave by sharing a childishly written blog post complete with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have shown empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been prevented: unfortunately, there’s little reason to be hopeful the government will reflect on this before the next wave hits. Rukmini S is a data journalist based in Chennai, India
As soon as she took the political plunge in 2016, George won from the Aranmula Assembly, a seat she also won in the 6 April Assembly polls this year with a margin of over 19,000 votes
Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. As the Scottish National Party (SNP) pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believes economic recovery is the real priority, especially for the fortunes of her struggling Scottish home town of Kilmarnock. On that score, she says, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making a difference.
New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Asian champion Vinesh Phogat will continue to train overseas till the Tokyo Olympic Games in July this year.
Canberra [Australia], May 19 (ANI): As relations between China and Australia have taken a turn for the worse, experts say that Beijing's actions against Canberra may lead other countries being more careful in considering investment from Chinese companies.
The Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly 'spreading misinformation.