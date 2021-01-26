In Photos: Chaos At Tractor Rally As Farmers & Police Clash

The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday, 26 January, that was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting against the centre’s three farm laws on Republic Day, witnessed unrest and clashes at several parts.

Visuals of protesters breaking barricades, police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route and vandalism of DTC buses emerged from in and around Delhi even as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the rallies are being undertaken “peacefully.”

The protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprasth, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police.

New Delhi: Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

New Delhi: An injured farmer near Akshardham shows his wounds while attempting to breach barricades during their Kisan Gantantra Parade to protest the Centre’s farm laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

New Delhi: Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their Kisan Gantantra Parade, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

Also Read: One Farmer Reported Dead Near Delhi’s ITO at R-Day Tractor Rally

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

New Delhi: Farmers on their tractors move from Singhu Border towards Delhi during their rally on Republic Day.

New Delhi: Farmers on their tractors move from Singhu Border towards Delhi during their rally on Republic Day.

Also Read: MSP, Suicides, Corporates: Cocktail of Rage for Southern Farmers

Farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their Kisan Gantantra Parade, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

New Delhi: Tractors lined at Ghazipur border for the Kisan Gantantra Parade in protest against Centre’s farm laws, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border ahead of the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

Also Read: Tractor Rally: Protesting Farmers Enter Red Fort and Install Flags

. Read more on Photos by The Quint.In Photos: Chaos At Tractor Rally As Farmers & Police ClashTractor Rally: Centre Suspends Internet In Singhu, Tikri Borders . Read more on Photos by The Quint.