Photo exhibition of legendary footbballers from September 11

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Indo Europe Sports & Leisure Promotional Council and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday announced a photo exhibition showcasing photographs of the legendary football players of the country.

The exhibition will run at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here September 11-15.

"The performance of the Indian Football team from 1948 till 1962 was praiseworthy. India also performed very well in Olympics and Asian Games from 1948 to 1970. This era can be termed as The Golden era of Indian Football," the Chief Project Director (SAI), FIFA world cup 2017, S.S. Hakim said.

"Unfortunately, masses and even sports persons are neither aware of our achievements nor aware of the names of the legends of the Indian Football. We need to bring back the same enthusiasm for Football among the Indian masses.

"To fill this gap we have taken an initiative to pay tribute to the legendary players and to inspire the budding footballers to emulate the legends," he added.

This exhibition also aimed to encourage the India (U-17) Football team for good performance in the upcoming World Cup in October.

