Photo exhibition held to promote idea of New India

A photo exhibition was held in Vijayawada to promote the idea of New India and to encourage people to come forward to save the globe. The exhibition was aimed at creating better and brighter future for future generation. The exhibition was unveiled by Y Sujana Chowdary on behalf of Hindustan Petroleum. The event was graced by prominent dignitaries while many children from various schools also marked their participation. Addressing the gathering, Chowdary spoke about the need of environment friendly generation to come forward to save the globe.