Photo exhibition held in Delhi depicting life of the northeast people

The Diaspora of India's northeastern region's ethnicity living in Delhi is regarded as a close-knit community because of their connection to the roots and social values. Over the years, many from the region including youth chose to settle down in metro cities in search of better education and employment opportunities and regarded the city as their second home.Meanwhile, in times of growing racial discrimination towards other communities in the metropolitan cities particularly the northeast people, a Delhi-based photographer, Lokesh Dang came up with creative idea and photo-documented the lives of the north easterners residing in and around Delhi and NCR.